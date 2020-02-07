Al Horford on 76ers' Recent Struggles: 'It's Like Finding Ourselves'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Al Horford is confident the Sixers' recent struggles, including a 112-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, will help the team in the long run.

"I think it puts a lot of things in perspective," Horford told reporters. "And desperation. We lost four in a row now. It's like finding ourselves. Trying to figure it out. I think good is going to come out of this."

Although the 76ers are on cruise control toward the playoffs, holding a 12.5-game advantage over the ninth-seeded Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference, they've failed to showcase championship form away from the friendly confines of the Wells Fargo Center.

Philly has the NBA's best home record at 22-2, but the club is just 9-19 in away games after dropping all four games on its road trip completed in Milwaukee.

"You do find out a lot about culture when you go through ups and downs," forward Tobias Harris said. "It's how you get through it. I believe this team is a great team and a team that is destined for excellence. We hold ourselves to that standard. We'll continue to push each other and be ready for the next one."

The Sixers made a couple of additions ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Golden State Warriors for a trio of second-round draft picks. While they will add to the team's scoring depth, a welcome sight for the league's 23rd-ranked offense, neither one is a game-changing arrival.

The 76ers are going to sink or swim based on the foundation already in place, led by stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The point guard had pointed comments about the team's recent play following Monday's loss to the Miami Heat.

"We were soft," Simmons said. "The physicality side of things, we gotta step that up. That comes with experience—also just comes with personality. Don't get bullied. Fight over screens, get through screens. If you gotta knock somebody over, knock 'em over. If you gotta hit somebody in the face and knock 'em down so they don't score, hit 'em in the face."

The Sixers have an opportunity to get back on track with four straight home games starting Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Then they make a quick return trip to Milwaukee next Saturday night for a chance at a statement victory on the road.

The 76ers have the talent necessary to make noise in the East come playoff time, but their level of play on the road must vastly improve to make a deep postseason run.