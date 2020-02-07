Liverpool's Adam Lallana Reportedly Wanted by 4 Clubs Including Spurs, Arsenal

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and West Ham United.

According to Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph, the quartet are eyeing the England international ahead of his contract expiring this summer, at which point he'll be available on a free transfer.

As of January, Lallana is able to talk to clubs overseas but he cannot do so with other English teams, so it's said formal talks with the interested parties are yet to be held.

The 31-year-old signed for the Reds in 2014, when they were managed by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. He was a regular in his first three seasons at Anfield, during which time he made 125 appearances, contributing 21 goals and 19 assists.

However, hamstring injuries kept him out for much of the 2017-18 campaign. He lost his place as the Reds were truly hitting their stride under manager Jurgen Klopp, and since then he has been a squad player often restricted to cameos off the bench.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season he has returned just one goal and three assists in 50 appearances, but he has still contributed while on the pitch.

Liverpool writer Joel Rabinowitz praised him for his performance off the bench in Liverpool's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in January:

So too did Leanne Prescott and Andy Heaton of the Anfield Wrap:

He'll be 32 in May, but he could still make a shrewd low-risk addition for another Premier League side this summer.

Leicester are perhaps the leading candidate of those reportedly interested. Lallana's prior relationship with Rodgers likely gives them a step up, and they're also the most likely to be able to offer UEFA Champions League football.

The Foxes are third after 25 matches, eight points clear of fourth-place Chelsea and 12 ahead of fifth-place Spurs.

Arsenal are 10 points off the top four and West Ham are battling the drop as they sit 18th, one point from safety.