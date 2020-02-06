Giannis Jokes About Harden in All-Star Draft: I Want Somebody That's Gonna Pass

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo brought his sense of humor to the NBA's All-Star draft for the second year in a row.

While weighing his next pick, the Milwaukee Bucks star had a playful dig at James Harden:

In Harden's defense, he's averaging 7.3 assists, and his usage rate has dropped from 40.5 percent to 36.9 percent this season, per Basketball Reference.

The Houston Rockets star may have a small chip on his shoulder when he represents Team LeBron in Chicago on Feb. 16.

This isn't the first time Antetokounmpo has lightened the mood during the All-Star draft, though. When LeBron James selected Anthony Davis last year, the reigning MVP alluded to Davis' well-publicized trade request from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The obvious lesson is that Antetokounmpo should remain an All-Star captain for the foreseeable future.