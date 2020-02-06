Giannis Jokes About Harden in All-Star Draft: I Want Somebody That's Gonna Pass

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 04: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on February 04, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo brought his sense of humor to the NBA's All-Star draft for the second year in a row.

While weighing his next pick, the Milwaukee Bucks star had a playful dig at James Harden:

In Harden's defense, he's averaging 7.3 assists, and his usage rate has dropped from 40.5 percent to 36.9 percent this season, per Basketball Reference.

The Houston Rockets star may have a small chip on his shoulder when he represents Team LeBron in Chicago on Feb. 16.

This isn't the first time Antetokounmpo has lightened the mood during the All-Star draft, though. When LeBron James selected Anthony Davis last year, the reigning MVP alluded to Davis' well-publicized trade request from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The obvious lesson is that Antetokounmpo should remain an All-Star captain for the foreseeable future.

