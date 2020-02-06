Giannis Jokes About Harden in All-Star Draft: I Want Somebody That's Gonna Pass

Giannis Jokes About Harden in All-Star Draft: I Want Somebody That's Gonna PassFebruary 7, 2020
Giannis Antetokounmpo brought his sense of humor to the NBA's All-Star draft for the second year in a row.
While weighing his next pick, the Milwaukee Bucks star had a playful dig at James Harden:
In Harden's defense, he's averaging 7.3 assists, and his usage rate has dropped from 40.5 percent to 36.9 percent this season, per Basketball Reference.
The Houston Rockets star may have a small chip on his shoulder when he represents Team LeBron in Chicago on Feb. 16.
This isn't the first time Antetokounmpo has lightened the mood during the All-Star draft, though. When LeBron James selected Anthony Davis last year, the reigning MVP alluded to Davis' well-publicized trade request from the New Orleans Pelicans.
The obvious lesson is that Antetokounmpo should remain an All-Star captain for the foreseeable future.
