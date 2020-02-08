A Peek into the Future: Who Will Hold Every Raw and SmackDown Title in 1 Year?

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

A lot can happen in a year.

Or so history tells us.

Superstars will rise, some will experience the bite of the injury bug, records will fall and the face of the company could change in an instant.

But who will be the champions by this time next year?

Who will be the men and women who enter the Road to WrestleMania 37 with gold around their waists, poised to defend their titles as they arrive to WWE's grandest stage, ready to etch their names into the history books?

Which new faces will earn gold, and which established stars will add to their already sparkling resumes?

Let's take a look.