Report: Kobe Bryant, Crash Victims Public Memorial Set for Feb. 24 in LA

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

The retired jerseys of late Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant hangs above the arena prior to an NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

A public memorial for the victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of nine people, including Kobe and Gianna Bryant, reportedly will be held on Feb. 24.

Per Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times, the memorial—which is still in the planning stages—will take place at Staples Center. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

