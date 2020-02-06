Rockets Trade Rumors: Jordan Bell Dealt to Grizzlies for Bruno Caboclo

Jordan Bell is on the move yet again, with the Memphis Grizzlies reportedly acquiring the third-year center. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are sending Bruno Caboclo to the Houston Rockets for Bell, in addition to swapping second-round picks.

Bell and Robert Covington were dealt to the Rockets on Wednesday as part of the four-team, 12-player trade that sent Clint Capela and Nene to the Atlanta Hawks. 

Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni has been experimenting with a small-ball team recently that has seen 6'5" PJ Tucker playing center. 

By first trading Capela and now Bell, the Rockets appear to be going all-in on that small lineup as they look to get over the hump in the Western Conference playoffs.

Caboclo, who shot 36.9 percent from three last season, hasn't played since Jan. 12 due to a bone bruise that is expected to keep him out for four to six weeks. If that timetable holds, the 24-year-old would be able to return between Feb. 9 and Feb. 23. 

Bell will join the Grizzlies after averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 8.7 minutes in 27 games with the Timberwolves. He can serve as Jonas Valanciunas' primary backup if head coach Taylor Jenkins wants to play Jaren Jackson Jr. at power forward. 

