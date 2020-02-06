Michael Zorc Explains How Erling Haaland Was Convinced into Joining Dortmund

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said showing a video of BVB's "yellow wall" of supporters to Erling Haaland helped the Norway forward in his decision to join the Bundesliga giants.

Zorc told Sport Bild (h/t the Mirror's Rich Jones) the striker was impressed by the video before penning a deal to move to the Signal Iduna Park:



"He seemed to like it! We had to reach high to sign Erling and it's no secret that other well-known clubs were working hard to get him.

"I was like a little boy (when he spoke with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola on Christmas Eve to confirm the deal).

"This combination of robustness, quality of finishing, good technique and his speed makes Erling special. In our first conversations there was already a positive atmosphere and we both felt good. Erling and BVB - it fits 100 per cent.

"[He also has a] tremendous personality and that suits Borussia Dortmund, our stadium and our fans. That is what defines our club and is exactly what Erling was looking for. Such an atmosphere inspires him – he explodes on the pitch."

Haaland had been reportedly linked with a chance to join his former Molde coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at Manchester United, per Jones, but the Leeds-born player opted to depart Red Bull Salzburg for Germany.

United continued to shop for a striker until the final day of the January transfer window. The Red Devils eventually completed the six-month loan capture of Odion Ighalo from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

Haaland has made an explosive start at BVB, scoring seven goals in his first three Bundesliga appearances. His first two games were from the substitute's bench, and the 6'4" striker showed he doesn't need many minutes to consistently find the back of the net.

The 19-year-old could quickly develop into one of the world's top finishers, and Dortmund might have made one of the greatest transfer decisions in recent times by triggering the player's buyout. According to BBC Sport, BVB paid only €20 million (£17.1 million) for Haaland's services.

Haaland would have been perfect for United's need for No. 9, but German football will provide the perfect developmental environment for the teenager.

BVB are known for allowing youth to flourish, and it will be no surprise to see the Norwegian as a prominent starter before the end of the season arrives.