Danilo Gallinari Trade Rumors: Heat, Grizzlies, Thunder Talks Stall Pre-Deadline

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Miami Heat's attempt to construct a blockbuster three-team deal that would land them Danilo Gallinari from the Oklahoma City Thunder has reportedly stalled.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat and Thunder have been unable to agree on terms, but talks remain fluid leading up to the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Wojnarowski reported the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a deal sending Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder to Miami for Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson.

Earlier in the day, Wojnarowski noted the Heat and Gallinari's representatives worked overnight to figure out a contract extension that would have helped finalize a three-team trade.

Per Wojnarowski, even though there's still time before the trade deadline to get all three teams involved, the talks between the Heat and Thunder are "fully stalled."

Iguodala has been one of the most talked-about trade candidates all season. The former All-Star hasn't played since the NBA Finals last June with the Golden State Warriors, who traded him to Memphis during the offseason.

Gallinari is having an excellent season for a Thunder team that sits sixth in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old ranks third on the team with 19.1 points per game and is shooting 41.0 percent from three-point range on 7.3 attempts per game.

The Thunder are operating from a position of strength. They don't need to trade Gallinari given their spot in the playoff race, but his being in the final season of his contract affords them the opportunity to at least explore the market.