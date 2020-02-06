MLS, MLSPA Agree on New 5-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: A detail of the DC United MLS logo on the sleeve of the hoe shirt in the club shop prior to the MLS match between DC United and Colorado Rapids at Audi Field on July 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

More Major League Soccer players will be eligible for free agency under the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement. The league agreed to terms on a five-year package with the Major League Soccer Players Association on Thursday.

Formal approval is still needed to make the agreement official, per Simon Borg of the MLS official website. If it goes through, the new deal will run until January 31, 2025.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

