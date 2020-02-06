MLS, MLSPA Agree on New 5-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

More Major League Soccer players will be eligible for free agency under the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement. The league agreed to terms on a five-year package with the Major League Soccer Players Association on Thursday.

Formal approval is still needed to make the agreement official, per Simon Borg of the MLS official website. If it goes through, the new deal will run until January 31, 2025.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.