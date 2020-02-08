Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 26 EPL Predictions

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester City have uncharacteristically gone two games without scoring before hosting relegation-threatened West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. As well as a sudden profligacy, City will also need to overcome being without injured forward Raheem Sterling.

It's a fixture list spread over consecutive weekends because of the Premier League's winter break. Other notable games include leaders Liverpool facing Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday, February 15, before Chelsea and Manchester United clash over fourth spot on Monday, February 17.

The Blues are currently in the final spot to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Chelsea haven't won any of their last three league games but have a six-point lead over seventh-place United.

Week 26 Fixtures (Schedule, TV Info and Predictions)

Saturday, February 8

Everton vs. Crystal Palace: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (2-1)

vs. Crystal Palace: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, Sport 1/NBCSN (2-1) Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford : 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBC (1-1)

Sunday, February 9

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (2-0)

Sport 1/NBCSN (2-0) Manchester City vs. West Ham United: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (3-1)

Friday, February 14

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (2-1)

Saturday, February 15

Southampton vs. Burnley : 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (2-0)

: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, Sport 1/NBCSN (2-0) Norwich City vs. Liverpool: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBC (2-4)

Sunday, February 16

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (2-1)

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (1-0)

Monday, February 17

Chelsea vs. Manchester United: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (2-2)

City to Get Back Among the Goals

It's not often the Citizens find goals hard to come by, but Pep Guardiola's team has been let down by familiar scorers suffering a slump in form.

Among them, Raheem Sterling's threat from wide areas has dried up.

Sterling was injured during Sunday's 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur, and the England international "will likely be out for two or three weeks," according to Daniel Murphy of the Manchester Evening News.

Fortunately for Guardiola, Sergio Aguero's record against the Hammers gives City hope of getting back on track. Aguero has netted eight league goals against West Ham, including scoring from the penalty spot during the 5-0 win over the same opposition at the London Stadium back in August.

Aguero's record is bad news for a team still suspect at the back, even after David Moyes replaced Manuel Pellegrini in the dugout. The Hammers have shipped 11 goals in their last five matches across all competitions.

Whether Guardiola replaces Sterling with Bernardo Silva or Aguero's fellow striker Gabriel Jesus, City will have the firepower to pile the misery on a West Ham side still a point adrift of safety.

Chelsea, United to Share the Spoils

Inconsistency has blighted both Chelsea and United this season. The Red Devils have won their last three games in cup competitions but have taken just one point from three matches in the league.

It's a similar story for Frank Lampard's Chelsea, who will enter this game off the back of 2-2 draws with Arsenal and Leicester City. Lampard's defence has been breached 34 times already this season, but centre-back Antonio Rudiger proved his threat in attacking areas by bagging a brace against the Foxes.

Rudiger can help Chelsea exploit a United back line guilty of conceding 10 goals from set pieces, per WhoScored.com. Summer imports Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka haven't done enough to fortify the defence and give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team a more secure foundation.

Solskjaer may be more concerned about how blunt his attack has looked during Marcus Rashford's absence. Rashford is out with a back problem, and his pace and eye for goal were missed during Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Handing a start to Mason Greenwood would add more potency in attack, thanks to the 18-year-old's finishing quality.

The loan signing of former Watford frontman Odion Ighalo has also beefed up United's options to support Anthony Martial in the final third.

Goals will be easy to come by at Stamford Bridge, but neither side will do enough to earn the statement win they need in the race for the top four.