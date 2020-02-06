Antonio Brown: 'I Am Forever Grateful' to Roethlisberger, Tomlin and Steelers

Don Wright/Associated Press

Antonio Brown continued his recent apology tour, this time trying to make amends with the Pittsburgh Steelers and some of his former teammates.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Morning Show, Brown apologized to the organization and specifically head coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Rooney family:

"I apologize to those guys for the distractions, for the unwanted attention I probably caused those guys...to the organization. Obviously you want to clear out any baggage or disrespect or unintended attention that was brought onto the organization. These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years old and I'm forever grateful for those guys...to have the opportunity to not only play with those guys, but to be in so many major moments. We've been through so much, so I am forever grateful and indebted to the Steelers organization, Mr. Rooney, Mike Tomlin, [general manager] Kevin Colbert, Ben Roethlisberger."

This marks the second major interview Brown has given recently. He told ESPN's Josina Anderson in an interview that aired Feb. 1 he owed "the whole NFL an apology and my past behavior."

"I think I could have done a lot of things better," Brown said.

Brown's tenure with the Steelers came to an end amid a series of incidents late in the 2018 season.

Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the Steelers suspended their star wide receiver for a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals for skipping practices after a dispute with Roethlisberger.

During a February meeting with Art Rooney II, Brown and the Steelers decided the best thing for both parties was to move on. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders the following month but was released late in the preseason due to a series of off-field incidents, including an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.

The New England Patriots signed Brown on Sept. 9. The seven-time Pro Bowler played in one game for the team but was released on Sept. 20 amid allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he previously hired to paint a mural of himself at his home.

Brown is facing a civil lawsuit from his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who accused him of sexual assault and rape in three separate instances between 2017 and 2018.

Last month, TMZ Sports reported Brown surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest on battery, burglary and criminal mischief charges. The charges stemmed from an incident in which he, along with his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly battered the driver of a moving truck outside of Brown's home, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Per the Associated Press' Curt Anderson, Brown was ordered to surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitor, possess no weapons or ammunition, and agree to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing after he posted bail.

In addition to the lawsuit, Brown could face suspension from the NFL under the personal conduct policy. The 31-year-old has been a free agent since being released by the Patriots. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Steelers.