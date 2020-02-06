NBA Rumors: Last-Minute Trade Reports Before 2020 Deadline

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Attention all NBA shoppers: The trade market will be closing at 3 p.m. ET.

Please select your final purchases and make your way to the nearest register.

This is it, folks. The window for potentially dramatic wheeling and dealing is rapidly closing. Some teams have already taken big swings (the Atlanta Hawks with Clint Capela, the Miami Heat with Andre Iguodala, the Houston Rockets with Robert Covington), but the list of potential helpers remains well stocked.

With the trade rumor reaching its fever pitch, we'll take a closer look at the loudest rumblings of late.

L.A. Battle Brewing for Marcus Morris

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are fighting for more than control of the Western Conference and Staples Center bragging rights.

The two heavyweight contenders are also in the market for the same combo forward, Marcus Morris.

"According to an NBA source, Knicks interim president Scott Perry has several proposed offers on the table—with the Lakers and Clippers wagering their own intercity battle to nab the veteran two-way forward," Marc Berman reported for the New York Post.

Morris, who inked a one-year, $15 million deal with the New York Knicks last summer, is engineering a career year. While there's some bad-team-inflation happening with his stats, he's nevertheless averaging 19.6 points per game and he's been a fire-baller from three (2.7 makes per game, 43.9 percent success rate). He has size, toughness, experience and defensive versatility.

The Knicks understandably want a lot for him. Berman reported they're trying to pry Landry Shamet away from the Clippers or Kyle Kuzma away from the Lakers. Those are ambitious aims, but when teams are sitting so close to a title run, they can risk some of their future to improve the present.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Is Going Nowhere

Bogdan Bogdanovic had moved up the list of coveted trade targets over the past few months for a couple of reasons.

In a market light on difference-makers, the 27-year-old loomed as one of the few who could help change a team's directory. While not a tier-one star, the 6'6" wing is solid or better in just about everything. He can shoot, create offense, run pick-and-rolls and get to the basket, and he's a willing (and often able) defender.

With restricted free agency awaiting him, it was fair to wonder if he might have priced himself out of the Sacramento Kings' budget. Apparently that didn't happen.

"NBC Sports California has learned through a league source that Bogdan Bogdanovic will remain a King through the deadline and enter the summer as a restricted free agent, where the team is likely to match any offer," James Ham reported.

While the Kings will have some tricky financial hurdles in the future—they already paid Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes, and they'll eventually need new deals for Bogdanovic, De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III—they did increase their flexibility through the Dewayne Dedmon trade. That means Sacramento can afford to keep this core for now and figure out how to trim it down the road.

Suns, Pistons Trade Talks Hit a Snag

If you were struggling to decipher the motivations behind the Luke Kennard talks between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns, you might have one less thing to worry about now.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports those discussions "have reached an impasse" as the two sides have been "unable to agree on protections for a Suns first-round pick that would have been in the deal."

This might be just as well for both parties.

The Pistons need to reset and therefore need young talent. While the pick could bring some, was it likely to deliver a better player than Kennard? Before being sidelined by knee tendinitis, he was burning through a breakout season (15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 threes per game). This doesn't look like a great draft class, and without some lottery luck, the Suns' pick probably won't be super early (tied for 19th in winning percentage).

As for Phoenix, is a scoring guard who can create offense but faces defensive limitations really atop their needs list? Don't they already have that in Devin Booker? And Ty Jerome? And Elie Okobo?

As you might hear some executive say later Thursday, sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make.