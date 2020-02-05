Report: Kings Traded Dewayne Dedmon to Help with Bogdan Bogdanovic Contract

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings were reportedly motivated by more than the opportunity to land Jabari Parker and Alex Len when they elected to trade Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks.

After Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN reported news of the trade, Marc Stein of the New York Times noted a "major motivation" behind the Kings' decision was the eventual goal of re-signing swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Stein cited league sources who said the Kings are "optimistic" they have the financial ability to match any potential offer sheets for the sharpshooter who is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this coming offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.