Report: Kings Traded Dewayne Dedmon to Help with Bogdan Bogdanovic Contract

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The Lakers won 129-113. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings were reportedly motivated by more than the opportunity to land Jabari Parker and Alex Len when they elected to trade Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks.

After Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN reported news of the trade, Marc Stein of the New York Times noted a "major motivation" behind the Kings' decision was the eventual goal of re-signing swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Stein cited league sources who said the Kings are "optimistic" they have the financial ability to match any potential offer sheets for the sharpshooter who is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this coming offseason.  

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Kings Trade for Jabari Parker

    Sacramento sends Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks to Atlanta in exchange for Parker and Alex Len

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Report: Kings Trade for Jabari Parker

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Andre Iguodala Traded to Heat 🚨

    Grizzlies send Andre Iguodala to Miami and agrees to two-year, $30M extension, Justise Winslow part of deal to Memphis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Andre Iguodala Traded to Heat 🚨

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Kings Make a Deal or Stand Pat at the Trade Deadline?

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Will Kings Make a Deal or Stand Pat at the Trade Deadline?

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Richaun Holmes Practices, Hopes to Return to Court on Friday

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Richaun Holmes Practices, Hopes to Return to Court on Friday

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area