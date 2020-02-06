AEW Earns 928k Viewers to Beat WWE NXT in Ratings Battle for 6th Straight Week

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

This week's edition of the Wednesday Night War between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT saw AEW come out on the winning end in terms of viewership.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, AEW Dynamite averaged 928,000 viewers over the course of its two-hour show, while NXT brought in 770,000 viewers.

AEW has now topped NXT in viewership in each of the past six weeks dating back to Jan. 1 when NXT aired a pre-taped awards show.

Dynamite was headlined by a highly anticipated segment that furthered the ongoing feud between Cody and MJF. Several weeks ago, MJF stipulated that Cody must take 10 lashes in order to earn a match against him at Revolution, and it finally came to pass Wednesday.

With many of Cody's friends and foes looking on, MJF lashed Cody with a belt 10 times. Cody almost couldn't make it through, but he managed to endure the pain thanks to encouragement from his brother, Dustin Rhodes; his wife, Brandi Rhodes; and The Young Bucks.

Now, all that stands between Cody and a match against MJF at Revolution is beating Wardlow in a steel cage match in two weeks.

Also, AEW World Championship No. 1 contender Jon Moxley beat Ortiz in a singles match before jabbing Santana in the eye with a key to get revenge for Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle injuring his eye.

Other key segments included The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page dropping a six-man tag team match to Lucha Bros., The Butcher and The Blade when Page took the fall, plus Britt Baker further cementing her heel turn by viciously attacking Yuka Sakazaki.

On NXT, Velveteen Dream returned after missing a few months due to injury. After Undisputed Era lost a six-man tag team match to Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne due to disqualification, Dream appeared and took out all of UE.

Another huge segment saw Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair interact. Belair took issue with Ripley and Flair looking past her after Ripley challenged Charlotte to a match at WrestleMania on Monday's episode of Raw.

Flair didn't get an opportunity to accept or decline the challenge, as Ripley and Belair attacked her ahead of their NXT Championship match at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Also, Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor engaged in a promo battle leading into their TakeOver match, and Dominik Dijakovic beat Killian Dain to set the stage for his North American Championship match against Keith Lee at TakeOver.

Next week's NXT will be the go-home episode prior to TakeOver: Portland, while AEW will continue to prepare for the Feb. 29 Revolution pay-per-view.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).