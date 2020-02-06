Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele's Surgery Date Set to Repair Hamstring Injury

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on his hamstring on Tuesday after he suffered a tear in training.

The Catalan club provided an update on his injury on Thursday:

Dembele suffered the injury while working his way back from a hamstring problem that had kept him out since November.

Injuries, many of them to his hamstring, have severely hampered Dembele's time at the Camp Nou since Barcelona signed him from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €105 million (£97 million) fee in 2017.

He only managed to make 24 appearances for the Blaugrana in his first campaign. The 22-year-old managed to get on the pitch 42 times for Barcelona last season despite further issues, but this season, he has played in just nine games.

As football writer Zach Lowy observed, the youngster is running out of chances at Barcelona:

His latest long-term injury has also come at a particularly unfortunate time for Barca, as Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren noted:

The club are already without Luis Suarez until May after he underwent knee surgery in January, so with Dembele out and the club opting not to reinforce in January, they're down to Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann as their only senior attacking options.

Ansu Fati is an exciting talent who can fill in for Dembele on the left wing, and he has five goals and an assist in all competitions this season. However, he only turned 17 in October, so Barca will be stretched thin as they juggle multiple competitions in the coming months.