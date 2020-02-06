David Luiz Says He's 'Not Going to Stop' Until Arsenal 'Shine Again'

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

David Luiz has revealed his determination to deliver success at Arsenal and belief that they can still make this campaign a successful one.

The defender joined from rivals Chelsea in the summer in an £8 million deadline-day move.

Luiz told Arsenal's official website: "I still have the hunger to win trophies. I want to win trophies with Arsenal. I want to make this club shine again. This is my goal and I'm not going to stop until I'm doing that. It's up to me to continue to have this hunger every single day."

The centre-back noted the importance of belief when it comes to winning silverware, a quality he sees at the Emirates Stadium:

"That's why I think we can achieve titles this season. We have the opportunity in the Europa League and the FA Cup, and then we want to fight until the end for the top four. We want to start to create an identity for this club. Everybody's going to understand that it's going to be hard to play against us."

The Gunners have not enjoyed a strong campaign since Luiz's arrival.

Unai Emery was relieved of his duties in November with the team struggling, and former Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta was brought in to replace him in December after Freddie Ljungberg had taken over in the interim.

Amid the changes, Arsenal have won just twice in the Premier League since October 6.

Goal's Charles Watts summarised their situation following their 0-0 draw with Burnley on Sunday:

The Gunners are used to stalemates this season:

Despite having attacking and creative options such as Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil, the Gunners have scored just 11 goals in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Arteta has made Arsenal tougher to beat, though. They've lost just once in his nine matches in charge, against Chelsea, having been beaten four times in the nine before his appointment.

Arsenal are 10 points off a place in the top four with 13 matches remaining. While that gap isn't insurmountable, closing it is far from realistic barring a dramatic improvement.

They're still in the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League, though. They'll be away at League One side Portsmouth in the fifth round of the former, while in the latter they'll take on Olympiacos in the round of 32.

Arsenal won the FA Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2017, while last season they made it to the Europa League final before slipping to a 4-1 defeat against Chelsea.