Andre Iguodala Discusses Grizzlies Tenure, Trade to Heat in Undefeated Interview

Jonathan Devich/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala says he can't wait to link up with Jimmy Butler in Miami and help mentor the young Heat players.

In his first comments since the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to deal the 36-year-old veteran to South Beach, Iguodala spoke to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated and touched on what he's been up to over the past few months as well as dish on the guy he's most excited to link up with in Miami.

"Jimmy Butler, obviously proven as one of those guys who's looked at as different but very well respected in terms of the passion and hard work that he brings to the game," Iguodala said. "I feel like his temperament and the values he has really resonates with the Miami Heat. They're very well aligned. I think he's brought out the best in those young guys.

"Those are some of the guys I'm really excited about as well. I feel like I can make the most impact with those guys."

That line will certainly have ears perking up around Memphis after Iguodala refused to join the team after being sent to the Grizzlies by Golden State this offseason. The forward worked out an agreement that would allow him to train but stay away from the team. Yet what seemed like a down season for Memphis turned into anything but thanks to the emergence of rookie Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke and Dillon Brooks.

The foursome has Memphis embarking on its own youth movement with the playoffs within reach.

Rather than join the team he was supposed to play for since October, Iguodala remained on the sidelines, biding his time until the team could deal him. In going to Miami, Iguodala reportedly signed a two-year, $30 million extension as the Heat send Justise Winslow back to the Grizzlies.

Memphis' locker room was definitely excited about the return—and even more so about the player it lost.

"I'm excited to get back out there," Iguodala said. "Sometimes you get to training too much you're like, 'What's the end road?' You're training for no reason. All the hard work I put in while off, I didn't have to. I could've relaxed, but still put the hard work in on the court."

As for what he's most excited for when he gets to Miami:

"My big man, Bam [Adebayo]," Iguodala said. "I'm really looking forward to playing with him. Been hearing about him the last couple of years. ... Really excited about that opportunity."