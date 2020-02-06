Lakers Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Chatter on 2020 Deadline Day

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made themselves a contender this offseason by uniting Anthony Davis with LeBron James via trade. As Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches, the team appears to be looking to make the deal that could push it to the next level.

In a season with many title contenders, every little move could make a difference. The rumor mill has Los Angeles pegged as a team looking down multiple avenues to improve itself and build the right roster to make a run at the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season and beyond.

There are some holes that it looks like the team could be trying to fill before the deadline. Specifically, the need for some help at the point guard position, a versatile forward and potentially a little piece in the frontcourt.

Team Takes Swing and Miss at Dennis Schroder

One of the Lakers biggest needs is a back-up point guard who can spell LeBron James and lead the second unit.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Dennis Schroder would be perfect for that role, but it appears the team didn't have the kind of assets OKC was looking for in return, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

This likely comes down to due diligence on the Lakers' part. They simply don't have much to offer rebuilding teams in the way of compensation.

Schroder is having a great season with the Thunder, averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game on 47.2 percent shooting. He's done all that coming off the bench, which is likely the role he would reprise on the Lakers.

If L.A. addresses this need, it isn't likely it is able to get someone of Schroder's caliber. Instead, the Lakers may need to be players in the buyout market (if there is one) or wait and see whether Darren Collison will come out of retirement and potentially join the Purple and Gold.

Sean Deveny of Heavy.com reported that the former Indiana Pacer is considering an NBA return and would prefer to join the Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lakers, Clippers Both Making Run at Marcus Morris

Kyle Kuzma has been a speculative trade chip throughout the season, and that makes sense.

After giving away a ton of draft capital in the deal that netted them Davis, he's one of the only remaining assets the team could sell for proven talent. One of the names who has come up as the deadline approaches in relation to the 24-year-old is the New York Knicks' Marcus Morris.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Knicks are not opposed to shipping off Morris and they have interest in Kuzma.

A deal involving Morris and Kuzma makes sense for both sides. The Knicks desperately need young talent to build around, and the 30-year-old—who is set to hit free agency this offseason—isn't part of their long-term plans. For the Lakers, it would give them a guy who can stretch the floor, guard threes and fours and offer another veteran as the team gets into the playoffs.

Kuzma would have an opportunity to see his potential on a Knicks team with a much less crowded frontcourt.

The problem comes on the financial side. Kuzma's $1.9 million salary is nowhere near Morris' $15 million. Turner reports that the Lakers would also need to part ways with Danny Green and his $14.3 million. However, the Knicks want to find another team who would take on that salary.

To complicate matters further for the Lakers, the other team reportedly making a run at Morris is their neighbours, the Clippers. Competing directly with the team that could be their biggest competition in the conference adds another layer to the pursuit, making it all the more riveting to track.

Lakers Among Many Teams Interested in Markieff Morris

If the Lakers are successful in working out a deal for Marcus Morris, they may try to put together a family reunion.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer has named the Lakers among a slew of teams who are interested in acquiring the other Morris brother:

It shouldn't be surprising that he's coveted by a few contenders. His ability to play both the 4 and 5 is an important asset, and his ability to contribute off the bench with his versatility as a defender at a cheap price would make bringing him in the kind of smart move that could make a difference in the postseason.

Mostly coming off the bench for the Detroit Pistons this season, he has averaged 11 points and nearly four rebounds per game while shooting 39 percent from the arc.

The big man is an inexpensive piece both in terms of what it would take to get him in a trade and the hit a team's cap would take. He is only owed $3.2 million this year and has a player option for $3.3 million next season.

His ability to allow Davis and/or James to avoid having to guard physical bigs on the interior while not clogging up the lane on the offensive end could make him a great inexpensive add at the deadline.