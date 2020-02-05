Jabari Parker, Alex Len Reportedly Traded to Kings from Hawks for Dewayne Dedmon

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to trade center Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for forward Jabari Parker and center Alex Len, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.  

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the second-rounders come via the Houston Rockets (2020) and Miami Heat (2021).

Dedmon, who played his previous two seasons in Atlanta before joining the Kings this offseason, is averaging 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game.

Len has posted 8.7 points and 5.8 boards in 18.6 minutes per contest. Parker has scored 15.0 points and grabbed 6.0 boards in 26.2 minutes per game.

Len has missed six straight games with a strained right hip flexor. Parker has been out since Jan. 3 with a right shoulder impingement.

Dedmon inked a three-year, $40 million contract with the Kings in the offseason, but he didn't see much playing time in that uniform. He lost his starting job four games into the year and requested a trade, per Jason Jones of The Athletic.

As Jones noted, "Every move [the Kings] make, if any, should provide more assets and financial flexibility for the offseason."

Sacramento accomplished both by acquiring Parker and Len. 

Both players are productive and still in their mid-20s. Plus, Parker is only signed through 2021 at $6.5 million per season, and Len is a free agent after this year.

As for the Hawks, Dedmon will likely slide into a backup center role behind newly acquired Clint Capela, who the Hawks obtained in a four-team deal with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The Hawks are playing out the string of the regular season at just 14-38, but it appears they're looking to make a big leap up the standings for 2020-21 as they build their team.

