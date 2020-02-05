Heat's Updated Rotation After Andre Iguodala Trade

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Miami Heat reached an agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Andre Iguodala on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who also noted that Justise Winslow is "part of the package" headed the other way in the deal.

The Heat then signed Iguodala to a two-year, $30 million extension.

Wojnarowski also reported that the Heat are working to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari, so the Heat may not be done before the Thursday, 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

Until then, however, here's a look at what the starting lineup and rotation may look like with Iguodala in the mix.

Starting Lineup

PG Kendrick Nunn

SG Jimmy Butler

SF Duncan Robinson

PF Meyers Leonard

C Bam Adebayo

Bench

PG Goran Dragic

SG Tyler Herro

SF/PF Derrick Jones Jr.

F Andre Iguodala

F/C Kelly Olynyk

F/C James Johnson

C Chris Silva

Iguodala's Role

Iguodala averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 23.2 minutes per game for the Golden State Warriors last season. He can fill a variety of roles and play anywhere from point guard through small-ball power forward.

That versatility should help the Heat off the bench, especially if they get hit with injuries. That's been the case often this year with Justise Winslow, Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Jr. all missing stretches of time.

Iguodala likely won't play much more than 20-24 minutes per game, especially considering his long layoff. The Heat may decide to slowly work him into the rotation to start as opposed to throwing him into the fire.

That said, Iguodala is a highly experienced player with three NBA championships and 15 NBA seasons under his belt, so he should be unfazed heading into a new environment for a team primed for a deep playoff run.

Iguodala figures to usurp some minutes from Derrick Jones Jr., a forward capable of playing the 3 or 4. The high-flying Jones has excelled to the tune of 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and should stay in the rotation given his success.

Three-point shooting specialist Duncan Robinson, who has knocked down 43.9 percent of his shots from downtown, could also take a playing-time hit.

Iguodala brings an added dimension given his ball-handling and passing abilities. Point guard Goran Dragic is the primary filler of those roles now off the bench, but Iguodala should help complement Dragic on the second unit.

The bench's dynamic should change a bit if Gallinari joins the team, as he'll undoubtedly join the starting five alongside Butler as the team's second scoring option from the outside.

That would probably bump Robinson to the bench and turn the Heat's rotation into a 10-player group or even more.