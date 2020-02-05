Warriors Rumors: Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III out vs. Nets Amid Trade Buzz

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III will not play in Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets because they are reportedly "on the verge of being traded."

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the news, while Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added that the Warriors are "still mulling several trade options" with Burks.

While Burks and Robinson appear to be on the move, Golden State's most notable potential trade chip will take the court against his old team. Marc Stein of the New York Times noted guard D'Angelo Russell will play in his first game in Brooklyn since he led the Nets to the playoffs as an All-Star last season.

Golden State has the worst record in the league at 12-39 and is nowhere near the version of itself that reached the last five NBA Finals.

Moving Burks, who is only under contract through this season, and Robinson, who is also signed through the 2019-20 campaign, for pieces who could help the team compete as soon as next season with a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson or draft assets with an eye toward the future makes sense.

The team is in no position to challenge for a playoff spot with Burks and Robinson under their current contracts.

Burks is averaging a career-best 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game behind 37.5 percent shooting from three-point range this season, while Robinson is posting a career-high 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds a night along on 40 percent shooting from deep.

They are both capable of joining contenders and taking advantage of open looks created by other playmakers as they play some of the best basketball of their respective careers.