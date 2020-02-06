Paul George, Kawhi Leonard Lead Clippers to Win vs Heat Amid Jimmy Butler Injury

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth game in six attempts by defeating the visiting Miami Heat 128-111 on Wednesday at Staples Center.

Eight players scored in double digits for the Clippers, led by 23 apiece from Paul George and Landry Shamet. George also added 10 assists.

Kawhi Leonard filled the stat sheet with 14 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and a pair of steals.

All eight members of the Heat rotation scored seven or more points, with Derrick Jones Jr.'s 25 leading the way. Bam Adebayo added a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double with six assists.

Miami led 58-55 at the half, but the Clips outscored the Heat 37-22 in the third to take a 92-80 lead into the fourth.

Jimmy Butler suffered a strained right shoulder during that third quarter and did not return, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds. He had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes at the time of his exit.

The Heat cut the deficit to six points twice in the fourth quarter but could not come any closer. Shamet helped close out the game with 10 points in a 47-second span to give L.A. a 119-106 lead.

The 34-16 Heat fell to fourth place in the East with the defeat. Miami had won three of its last four before the loss.

The 36-15 Clippers maintained their hold on second in the West.

Notable Performances

Heat F Derrick Jones Jr.: 25 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST

Heat C Bam Adebayo: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST

Heat G/F Jimmy Butler: 11 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB

Clippers F Paul George: 23 PTS, 10 AST

Clippers G Landry Shamet: 23 PTS, 6 AST

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 14 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB

What's Next?

The Heat will play the second matchup of a six-game road swing against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Friday at 10 p.m. ET

The Clippers will begin a four-game road trip Saturday at 8 p.m. ET against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Target Center. That stretch will lead into the All-Star break.

