Paul George, Kawhi Leonard Lead Clippers to Win vs Heat Amid Jimmy Butler Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 6, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers shoots a jump shot against Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the first half at Staples Center on February 5, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth game in six attempts by defeating the visiting Miami Heat 128-111 on Wednesday at Staples Center.

Eight players scored in double digits for the Clippers, led by 23 apiece from Paul George and Landry Shamet. George also added 10 assists.

Kawhi Leonard filled the stat sheet with 14 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and a pair of steals.

All eight members of the Heat rotation scored seven or more points, with Derrick Jones Jr.'s 25 leading the way. Bam Adebayo added a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double with six assists.

Miami led 58-55 at the half, but the Clips outscored the Heat 37-22 in the third to take a 92-80 lead into the fourth.

Jimmy Butler suffered a strained right shoulder during that third quarter and did not return, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds. He had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes at the time of his exit.

The Heat cut the deficit to six points twice in the fourth quarter but could not come any closer. Shamet helped close out the game with 10 points in a 47-second span to give L.A. a 119-106 lead.

The 34-16 Heat fell to fourth place in the East with the defeat. Miami had won three of its last four before the loss.

The 36-15 Clippers maintained their hold on second in the West.

              

Notable Performances

Heat F Derrick Jones Jr.: 25 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST

Heat C Bam Adebayo: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST

Heat G/F Jimmy Butler: 11 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB

Clippers F Paul George: 23 PTS, 10 AST

Clippers G Landry Shamet: 23 PTS, 6 AST

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 14 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB

            

What's Next?

The Heat will play the second matchup of a six-game road swing against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Friday at 10 p.m. ET

The Clippers will begin a four-game road trip Saturday at 8 p.m. ET against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Target Center. That stretch will lead into the All-Star break.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Andre Iguodala Traded to Heat 🚨

    Miami, Memphis and OKC are working a three-team deal that would land Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Andre Iguodala Traded to Heat 🚨

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    All the Latest Trade-Deadline Buzz 👀

    Here's every report leading up to Thursday's trade deadline ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    All the Latest Trade-Deadline Buzz 👀

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA All-Star Draft Contest 👟

    You can win free Jordans. Just pick the exact order of the upcoming All-Star draft. Open to enter ➡

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA All-Star Draft Contest 👟

    Allstarwhoyagot
    via Allstarwhoyagot

    @BR_NBA Trade Deadline Predictions 🔮

    Our insiders make five predictions to get you ready for Thursday's deadline ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    @BR_NBA Trade Deadline Predictions 🔮

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report