Lakers Trade Rumors: Dennis Schroder Talks with Thunder 'Did Not Go Very Far'

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly contacted the Oklahoma City Thunder about trading for guard Dennis Schroder but found little traction.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported the Thunder were looking for a "hefty return" for Schroder, who has emerged as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate this season. He's averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high clip from the field (47.2 percent).

The Lakers' issues at point guard are well-chronicled. Rajon Rondo has been inconsistent at best in his role as the team's primary ball-handler when LeBron James sits. There have been regular rumors about Darren Collison potentially coming out of retirement to sign with the Lakers and fortify their bench, though they have not come to fruition.

Schroder would have represented a major upgrade over Rondo or Collison, but it appears the Thunder are satisfied standing pat. Oklahoma City's three-guard rotation of Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder rank among the NBA's best. The Thunder have outscored opponents by 32.2 points per 100 possessions when the three guards share the floor.

"Nobody should pay attention to that," Schroder said Tuesday of the deadline, per Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman. "It's a business. When something happens and Sam [Presti] calls us, then we just gotta move forward. Right now I think everyone is in a good place."

The Thunder may be able to find a better offer for Schroder over the summer when teams will have more cap space and roster flexibility. Schroder is scheduled to make $15.5 million in 2020-21, the final season of his contract.

With the Thunder essentially existing as an island of misfit contracts before an eventual teardown, Schroder probably doesn't make it through next trade deadline in Oklahoma City. But with the team feeling strong and in the midst of a playoff push, there's little reason to move him now without solid compensation.