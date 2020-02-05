Chance the Rapper, Common Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chicago had plenty of hometown stars to pick from to represent the city as 2020 All-Star Celebrity Game captains.

Chance The Rapper and Common are the chosen two:

Chance The Rapper, a three-time Grammy Award winner, will captain the team coached by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Common, an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner, will captain Michael Wilbon's team. ESPN's Wilbon was also born in Chicago.

Other players representing Chicago on Friday, Feb. 14, include Chance The Rapper's younger brother Taylor Bennett, former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Anthony "Spice" Adams, actor LaRoyce Hawkins and comedian Hannibal Buress.

The NBA announced in December that Chance The Rapper and Common will perform at halftime of the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, while Taylor Bennett, an artist in his own right, will perform at the Rising Stars halftime show on Friday, Feb. 14.

Chance The Rapper will have 2018 Celebrity Game MVP Quavo and 2018 WNBA No. 1 overall pick A'ja Wilson on his team, while Common can lean on the past Celebrity Game experience of comedian Famous Los and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

The All-Star Celebrity Game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET from Chicago's United Center, where the rest of the weekend's All-Star festivities will take place. The full schedule can be viewed on the NBA's official website.