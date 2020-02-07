Sting, Ronda Rousey and Best Possible Surprises for WWE WrestleMania 36

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

WrestleMania is known for surprises that leave the WWE Universe in shock, and the 2020 edition of the event is sure to feature several marquee names fans aren't expecting to see.

From the possibility of Sting showing up for one last match to Ronda Rousey making her triumphant return to attack Becky Lynch, the opportunities for surprises at this year's Show of Shows should have hardcore and casual fans alike excited about the pay-per-view.

Here are the best possible surprises for WrestleMania 36.

Sting vs. Undertaker

Despite rumors of WWE Hall of Famer Sting possibly returning to in-ring action for a match at Super ShowDown 2020, the deal reportedly fell through and he will not appear at the show on Feb. 27.

While Sting may not be booked for the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, WrestleMania 36 is another story.

If the soon-to-be 61-year-old Superstar is returning to the ring for one last match, it needs to be against The Undertaker. Neither man may be close to his prime, but the aura of the bout would be enough to get fans of all generations interested.

The match doesn't have to be a five-star classic, as most of the allure will be in regard to their elaborate entrances and first-ever face-to-face confrontation.

Add in a five-minute battle that lets Sting go out how he wants, and this would be a marquee addition to the WrestleMania card.

Ronda Rousey Returns to Screw Over Becky Lynch

The WWE Universe is wondering when former Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey will make her return to television, but it may not be until the middle of one of the biggest matches on the WrestleMania card.

Current titleholder Becky Lynch has been dragging Rousey's name through the mud at every turn since she won in last year's main event, and eventually the former UFC star will have to give The Man a receipt.

Lynch has been rumored to be fighting Shayna Baszler for the title at the April 5 PPV, which would set the stage for Rousey's return. With the former UFC combatants being long-time friends and training partners, The Man beating the ex-NXT champion wouldn't go over well with Rowdy.

As Lynch is celebrating her victory at WrestleMania 36, look for Rousey to steal the champion's moment before beating her down and setting the tone for 2020 in the Raw women's division.

John Cena Returns to Build Long-Term Program

Since leaving WWE, John Cena has built his credibility in Hollywood and become a megastar in blockbuster movies. With all of his recent success, the company could use the rub, especially during WrestleMania season.

Just as when The Rock returned at WrestleMania 27 to set the stage for his match against Cena the following year, look for the 16-time champion to come back as a special guest and tease tension with a top Superstar for the 2021 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals.

And look no further than Aleister Black for his opponent.

Cena is smart enough to use his clout to help other Superstars get over, but he also knows it's time to start putting other performers over to build the business for the future. With Black looking for someone to pick a fight with him and The Cenation Leader never one to back down, this is a match made in heaven.

Add in the fact Cena would likely take the loss to the rising star, and Black would be a made man in the eyes of the WWE Universe moving forward.

