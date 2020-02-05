D'Angelo Russell Trade Rumors: Knicks' Proposals Not Closing Gap with Warriors

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The New York Knicks remain interested in acquiring D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Despite offering different packages, there is reportedly still a gap between price points from the two teams.

Per Ian Begley of SNY, the front office hasn't decided whether to deal away the first-round picks necessary to complete a deal.

Russell has appeared in 32 games during his first season with the Warriors, averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists per game.

The 23-year-old has already played for three different teams and has been dealt twice in his first five seasons, including the sign-and-trade last offseason from the Brooklyn Nets.

"I am comfortable with being uncomfortable," Russell said Tuesday, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.

If a trade is completed, he would represent the franchise cornerstone the team has been seeking and unable to find either in free agency or the draft. The organization saw the impact he made in Brooklyn as the local rival reached the playoffs last season.

Begley first reported the team's interest in Russell Monday, listing Bobby Portis and Frank Ntilikina as possible returns in a deal.

However, the lack of consensus over draft compensation could prevent any deal from going through. Firing team president Steve Mills just a few days before the deadline also likely created plenty of uncertainty in the front office.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also had interest in Russell, but Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that talks reached an impasse. The squad then joined the four-team, 12-player deal that sent Robert Covington to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.