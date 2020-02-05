Agent for Chelsea's Jorginho on Possible Juventus Transfer: 'Why Not?'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened the door to a summer exit, with a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus a possibility.

Joao Santos spoke to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Football Italia) and said the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament will be a good opportunity for his client to showcase his skills:

"His objective is Euro 2020 with Italy, as there are many expectations around Roberto Mancini's side. The Euros also represent a good shop window on a personal level, as he is doing very well with Chelsea and I am certain that he'll receive some important proposals this summer, because there aren't many top level players in his role around."

When asked if a switch to Juventus could be possible, he said: "Why not? I am sure that some important offers will arrive and obviously we’ll evaluate them along with Chelsea."

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The Italy international has been a regular starter for the Blues in midfield this season, netting four goals and adding two assists in 23 Premier League outings.

His most recent goal came in the 2-2 draw against rivals Arsenal:

He was Sarri's headline signing in the summer of 2018, following the tactician from Napoli to Stamford Bridge. Jorginho was seen as key to his plans after orchestrating things from midfield with the Partenopei.

Sarri lasted just one year in England before returning to Italy to sign with Juventus. Jorginho stayed behind and has been a solid performer under new manager Frank Lampard.

While his defensive abilities have been a target of criticism at times, the stats would suggest he's been quite good in that department:

His distribution is his main selling point, however, and the Italians will be banking on that at this summer's European Championships. The Azzurri are eager to perform well after missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup, their first absence from the world's biggest tournament since 1958.

If the 29-year-old performs well, it would not be a surprise if Sarri and Juventus came knocking. The Bianconeri have struggled to find a midfielder who can replicate his distribution, with passing wizard Miralem Pjanic falling short of the expectations this season.

Jorginho knows Sarri's system like the back of his hand, so he could be the perfect midfield signing for the Italian giants this summer.