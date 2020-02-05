'American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story' Biopic in Development at Lionsgate

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Kurt Warner transitioned to television as an NFL Network analyst, and the Hall of Fame quarterback is now taking on the big screen.

According to Variety's Dave McNary, a faith-based biopic about Warner is in development by Lionsgate and expected in theaters on Dec. 18. The film is titled American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.

Warner previously published a memoir titled All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season in 2009, and the biopic's screenplay will be based on parts of that book as well as separate interviews with Warner.

Warner released a statement on the upcoming project (h/t McNary):

"For the longest time I dreamed of having a story similar to many of my heroes, but as my journey began to stray further and further from that path, I wondered, 'Why me?' As I look back on that journey now, I believe I am finally able to answer that question.

"I believe God has taken me on this journey to inspire others that no matter what life may throw at you, your dreams can still come true. I am extremely excited to be working with Lionsgate and the Erwin Bros. to bring this story to life on the big screen, in hopes of encouraging all who see it to never stop believing in themselves and what God can do with them!"

Warner's NFL career lasted from 1998 to 2009. The four-time Pro Bowler went undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 1994. He famously worked as a grocery store bagger in Iowa that same year before playing first in the now-defunct Arena Football League and NFL Europe and then finding footing with the then-St. Louis Rams.

The Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV in Warner's first season as the starting quarterback.

Warner spent the 2004 campaign with the New York Giants before finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals, who lost Super Bowl XLIII in the 48-year-old's second-to-last season. He announced his retirement in January 2010.