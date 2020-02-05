Lee Sharpe Excited by Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes Pairing at Manchester United

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Lee Sharpe has said the potential midfield partnership between Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes could boost the club's Premier League hopes.

Yani Ourad of Sky Sports reported the former United winger thinks the pair can rectify the creativity problems suffered by the Red Devils in recent years.

"I think they [Fernandes-Pogba] would have a good partnership.

"You would have to play them with someone who could do the defensive work. Fernandes is a natural forward-thinking midfielder.

"Going forward, I think they can cause all sorts of problems between them. It could be just what United need. It's been really disappointing with no Pogba this season, I think they've really missed him.

"He's got charisma on the pitch and the creativity he brings to the game—there's a level of arrogance and ability that brings everyone up to Paul Pogba's level."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Fernandes signed for £46.6 million from Sporting CP in the January transfer window, per Ourad, and made his Premier League debut in Saturday's goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

Pogba suffered an ankle injury which required surgery in January, but the France World Cup winner could return soon after the Premier League's winter break.

Fernandes arrives at United as one of Europe's elite midfielders who can play in various attacking roles and as a trequartista.

The 25-year-old's productivity elevated over his three-year spell at Sporting. The player scored 25 goals and provided 16 assists in the Primeira Liga and Europe last term, and he's continued his exploits with 13 goals and 10 assists during the first half of the current campaign.

Pogba has been hungry to play alongside better players at United, and he's struggled to be a singular force in a developing squad.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Fernandes will allow Pogba to control the midfield while the Portuguese links the space between the channels.

Marcus Rashford's absence due to injury will limit the attacking options for United's most recent capture to exploit, but Fernandes has the ability and finishing to drive matches himself until the end of the campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term future as coach will be largely dependent on where United finish the season and if UEFA Champions League qualification has been achieved. The Red Devils are currently six points off fourth-placed Chelsea. The Norwegian's men need an immediate improvement in results after the winter break.