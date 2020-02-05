Premier League Chief Richard Masters Says He's Confident VAR Will Improve

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has said VAR needs to improve after its opening months in English football and he believes the controversy surrounding the system will reduce.

According to Billy Hawkins of TalkSport, Masters said VAR has improved accuracy during its first six months of use in England.

"[Referees have] had to take on something pretty big in VAR, and we knew there would be controversy associated with it. It is probably the biggest change to the running of matches in the Premier League since its inception.

"So it was never going to be totally straightforward, and as I’ve said on a number of occasions it is having a positive effect on the accuracy of our decision making, so we are seeing referees’ and assistants’ decisions improve.

"So that is having an impact on results and on the league table, and that is ultimately what VAR is there to do."

Pundits and fans have been split by VAR, especially surrounding its use for slim offside calls. The system uses software to help aid individual offside judgements, and decisions have often taken increased time to be resolved, slowing the game down.

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Per BBC Sport, a YouGov poll showed 67 per cent of fans surveyed believe football is less enjoyable due to the introduction of VAR; 74 per cent agreed the system should continue, but be modified in due course.

YouGov lead data researcher Matt Smith explained the findings:

"Despite much social media hysteria, our research shows that a large majority of those watching the games actually want to see it reformed over a complete removal. In addition, many of the changes discussed amongst pundits and commentators poll well, with support for time limits on decisions and encouragement for more pitchside screen use."

Smith added one of the major criticisms in the Premier League's use of VAR has been the lack of communication with spectators in stadiums and said there's support for fans to hear the conversation between the on-field referee and VAR.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said VAR's implementation has been a mixed success, adding he thinks the handball and offside rules need to be reviewed:

The benefits of VAR are clear. However, there's a gap between the need for increased accuracy in the game, and keeping purists happy with the sporting endeavour on the pitch.

The Premier League attempted to protect the English game by tinkering with VAR protocols used abroad, but this appears to have caused more issues than solutions. Referees were advised to keep use of the pitchside monitor to a minimum, but the Premier League reworked this guidance in January, offering officials the chance to review their calls by using the equipment on the touchline.