Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Reveals Tattoos Honoring Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2020

UCLA forward Shareef O'Neal sits on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Shareef O'Neal, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, is the latest basketball star to add ink in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Shareef revealed the leg tattoo Wednesday, which features Gianna Bryant's jersey, a depiction of Kobe taking a fadeaway jumper, both of Bryant's numbers with the Lakers and the phrase "Mamba Mentality":

Shareef and Kobe had a close relationship. The highly touted basketball recruit, who recently announced his transfer from UCLA, revealed the two shared Instagram messages the day Kobe and Gianna, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash in California.

"He just told me to always be the best I can be," O'Neal told TMZ Sports. “Always try hard and always try to work harder than everyone else 'cause every day you take off, there's always people trying to get better."

"So, he just told me to be the best I can be, I don't have to live up to my dad's name. I don't have to live up to anybody's name. Be the best I can be."

Many others, including Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, previously revealed their own leg tattoos to honor Kobe, who was 41. 

