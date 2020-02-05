Police Chase That Occurred on Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade Route Captured on Video

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Kansas City expected a lot of excitement on Chiefs parade day. It just didn't expect it to begin with a police chase that made its way through the parade route.

41 Action News provided video of the chase that took place Wednesday before the parade. Police needed to use a PIT maneuver (hitting the back end of a car to send it into a tailspin) to stop the car as it dangerously tried to elude officers:

Given the number of people lining the streets, it was paramount that police made the stop safely.

No details have been given on why the driver of the car was trying to get away from police.

Between 500,000 and 800,000 people are expected in Kansas City, Missouri, to celebrate the Chiefs' first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.