Kyle Kuzma on Lakers Trade Rumors: 'You Can't Control It. ... It Don't Matter'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma (0) warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Kyle Kuzma has been the subject of trade rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline, but the Los Angeles Lakers forward isn't dwelling on the possibility of being dealt. 

Per Sports Illustrated's Melissa Rohlin, Kuzma addressed his mindset Wednesday. 

"I really don't care, honestly," he said. "You can't control it. If I get traded, I get traded. It don't matter. I'm still going to play basketball. I'm still going to play the game I love. I'm still going to be paid."

                                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

