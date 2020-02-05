Zion Williamson Talks 1st Career Matchup with Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 4: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks plays defense against Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans on February 4, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Zion Williamson got his first taste of what it's like to square off with Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans 120-108 at the Smoothie King Center. 

Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and drew praise from the Pelicans star rookie for his performance. 

"I mean, he's a former MVP," Williamson said after the game, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. "It's like going up against any great player. Do as much as you can to slow him down. ... I mean, he's his own player; he brings his own style to the game. That's why he's Giannis."

      

