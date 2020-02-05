Zion Williamson Talks 1st Career Matchup with Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Zion Williamson got his first taste of what it's like to square off with Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans 120-108 at the Smoothie King Center.

Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and drew praise from the Pelicans star rookie for his performance.

"I mean, he's a former MVP," Williamson said after the game, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. "It's like going up against any great player. Do as much as you can to slow him down. ... I mean, he's his own player; he brings his own style to the game. That's why he's Giannis."

