Bayern Munich's Sebastian Hoeness Says Alphonso Davies Can Be 1 of World's Best

Bayern Munich reserve-team coach Sebastian Hoeness has backed Alphonso Davies to become one of the world's best left-backs.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign at Bayern, whom he joined from Vancouver Whitecaps in January last year.

Hoeness told Goal's Dennis Melzer: "Phonzy is now one of the top performers on a regular basis. If his development goes on like this, he certainly has the potential to advance to the top of his position internationally."

The coach added that he could see Davies' "great potential" while working with him in the reserve side, and his performances for Bayern's first team this season have "showed that it can be worth throwing the boys into the cold water and giving them the opportunity to swim freely."

Hoeness said the Canadian's experience as a winger has benefited him since he made the transition to left-back and added:

"Obviously, [Davies'] physique is one of his great strengths. He is a model athlete: fast and also very robust.

"Accordingly, his body is his greatest weapon. He is also a left-footer who works well from a technical point of view, even at the highest speed."

Davies made six appearances for Bayern last season, scoring once, but he only spent a total of 74 minutes on the pitch.

This season, he has played 21 first-team games, contributing a goal and four assists. Since October 26, he has started all of their Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League games, having been moved to left-back after Lucas Hernandez suffered a long-term ankle injury.

His performances have been superb, and he was named Bayern's player of the month for December:

Davies' pace is not only an asset when he gets forward, but it also helps him recover defensively, too:

DAZN's Cristian Nyari is a big admirer of his:

He was one of Bayern's star performers in their 5-0 win over Schalke in January.

Bundesliga writer Manuel Veth shared some of the numbers behind his impressive showing:

Away from the pitch the teenager, who already has 17 senior caps for Canada, has been making waves on social media, too:

Given how strong his performances have been, Hernandez is facing some serious competition to get back into the side. The France international is set to return to Bayern's squad for the first time on Wednesday for their DFB-Pokal match with Hoffenheim.

If Hernandez takes Davies' place once he's ready to start again, there could be scope for the youngster to move back to the wing, because Ivan Perisic is set for over a month out of action with a fractured ankle he suffered in training.