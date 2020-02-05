Rangers' Alfredo Morelos Thinks Liverpool 'Are Aware' of Him, Talks Summer Moves

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos said he has attracted interest from plenty of clubs and believes he is on Liverpool's radar.

Morelos is managed by Reds legend Steven Gerrard at Ibrox Stadium. Asked about Liverpool, Morelos told Radio Caracol (h/t Goal):

"I think they are aware [of me]. I imagine that is the case with the coach we have, who played for Liverpool for so long.

"I imagine he has friends and directors who come to the games, as well as scouts from other teams. It's a motivation to keep doing well.

"There [are] many interested clubs. Let's wait until the end of the season to see which leagues are asking for me, and then I can make a decision."

The 23-year-old has been prolific since joining Rangers in 2017. In 128 games for the club, he has scored 76 goals and created a further 28.

This season he has 28 goals and nine assists in 37 matches, including 14 strikes in the UEFA Europa League qualifying and group stage.

His efforts helped fire Rangers to their first knockout phase of a European tournament since 2006-07 (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

BBC Scotland's Tom English hailed him when he netted twice against Feyenoord in their penultimate group game:

Discipline is an enormous issue for the forward, though. He has been sent off seven times for Rangers and received 42 bookings in under three seasons at the club.

English remarked on him again when he scored and was sent off for two bookable offences in Rangers' 2-0 win over Motherwell in December:

It's clear from his goalscoring record that he's ready to make a step up from Scottish football, but his disciplinary record could hinder his chances of moving to a top club like Liverpool.

Given his age, he has room both to improve and mature as a player, though.

He has shown some signs of doing so this season, too. He picked up 20 yellow cards in the last campaign and three straight reds in 48 games, while this term he has half the number of yellows and no straight reds in 37 matches.

While that's still far more bookings than he should be receiving, and he still has plenty of time to pick up more in the remaining months of the season, it is perhaps a sign that he is on the right track in that regard.