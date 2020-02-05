Alabama Football Recruiting 2020: Top Remaining 2020 Recruits, Class Predictions

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

More often than not over the past decade, Alabama finishes with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. That could be the case again in 2020.

After closing with the top-rated class in the 247Sports Composite team rankings in eight of the last nine years, the Crimson Tide are currently No. 2 in the rankings behind Georgia heading into national signing day on Wednesday. However, they're close enough to the Bulldogs that they could move into the top spot before the day is over.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been a masterful recruiter during his time at the school, so it's no surprise the Tide are again in this position in 2020.

Here's a look at everything you need to know surrounding Alabama entering national signing day.

Top Unsigned Recruits Considering Alabama

Finalists per Hank South of 247Sports.com

McKinnley Jackson, 4-star DT, Lucedale, Miss.

Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M

Alfred Collins, 4-star SDE, Bastrop, Texas

Finalists: Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas

Sedrick Van Pran, 4-star C,

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Georgia (committed to Bulldogs)

Ennis Rakestraw, 3-star CB, Duncanville, Texas

Finalists: Alabama, Missouri, Texas

Predictions for Signing Day

The key to Alabama finishing with the No. 1 class in the nation likely lies with McKinnley Jackson's decision.

Alfred Collins seems set to sign with Texas and Van Pran should honor his commitment to Georgia. If Alabama can get either of those recruits to join, then it would be a huge surprise victory and a big addition to its already strong class.

But Jackson is the most likely unsigned 4-star recruit to sign with Alabama, as the Crimson Tide look to edge their three SEC rivals to land the talented defensive tackle. And Alabama has appeared to be focused on trying to add him to its class.

"It's clear McKinnley Jackson's the guy they want," 247Sports.com recruiting writer Hank South said, according to Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser. "The late signing period is about McKinnley Jackson and adding him [on Wednesday]. They've been in on McKinnley Jackson for so long, he's always had a spot [in the class], he's a guy they've wanted. He's been the major focus this month."

With the Tide that dialed in on Jackson, it's hard to imagine him not joining. So, expect that to happen, vaulting Alabama to the top of the 2020 class rankings.

Alabama should sign most of the recruits who are committed to it but didn't sign during the early signing period. The only commit who seems to be in position to potentially flip is 4-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones.

According to Byington, Alabama has discussed with Jones the possibility of moving from the defensive line to the offensive line in college. Meanwhile, despite being committed to the Tide, the player recently tweeted that he'll be deciding between them, Baylor, Georgia Tech and Oregon on signing day.

The prediction here is that Jones will head to Oregon, which brought him in for an official visit two weekends ago and sent head coach Mario Cristobal for a visit this past week.

However, that will be the only bad news for Alabama on the day it locks up its ninth No. 1 ranking in 10 years with another impressive recruiting effort.