Daily Fantasy Basketball: FanDuel, DraftKings Lineup Advice for Feb. 6

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been a must-start in daily fantasy basketball over the last weeks.

Lillard opened February with a 51-point performance against the Utah Jazz and followed that up with 21 points and nine assists in Tuesday's defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

He returns to the hardwood Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs as part of a five-game slate across the NBA.

While Lillard seems like a lock to anchor your lineup, the opposite can be said about the Philadelphia 76ers when they are on the road.

Brett Brown's team is in the middle of a four-game road losing streak, and it has to face the Milwaukee Bucks in one of two nationally-televised contests Thursday.

Feb. 6 Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

Use Lillard As One Of Your Anchors

Since January 3, Lillard produced 16 consecutive 20-point performances, with the three highest totals all 50 points or more.

The 29-year-old guard is one game removed from a 51-point outing against the Jazz in which he made nine of his 15 three-point attempts.

Before he went 1-for-6 from three-point range Tuesday, Lillard put up a seven-game run with five or more triples.

In January, he shot 48.8 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from three-point range while averaging 34.1 points, 8.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Over the last five contests, the Portland star has 55 assists, and he earned a triple-double in the January 29 triumph over the Houston Rockets.

On Thursday, Lillard faces a San Antonio Spurs team that allowed 129 points to the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday and has lost its previous three road contests.

In the 129-102 loss to the Lakers, Gregg Popovich's side gave up 12 three-pointers to a victorious side that shot 58.8 percent from the field.

Lillard scored 28 and 22 points in his first two meetings with the Spurs this season, and unless they drastically improve defensively, they should be susceptible to conceding another large point total.

Stay Away From the 76ers

Philadelphia has lost each of its last four road contests by double digits.

The worst of the showings occurred Monday, when the 76ers were blown out 137-106 by the Miami Heat.

In that loss, four of the team's five starters had a plus-minus of minus-15 or worse, and Tobias Harris was held to six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Ben Simmons only attempted seven shots versus Miami on a night in which he had the most turnovers and worst plus-minus of any Sixers players.

In Saturday's defeat to the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid went 1-for-11 from the field to end up with 11 points. He also pulled in five rebounds over 23 minutes.

The starting five was a bit more consistent in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on January 30, as Harris, Simmons and Embiid all scored over 20 points.

However, the numbers from Atlanta should not factor into your decision-making Thursday since the Sixers have played worse against teams in playoff positions.

The Milwaukee Bucks average 120 points per game and are 4-1 in their last five home contests.

If the Eastern Conference leader scores at a clip at, or above, its average and Philadelphia's offense continues to show inconsistencies against postseason contenders, the Sixers could once again suffer a double-digit loss.

