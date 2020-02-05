Michigan Football Recruiting 2020: Top Remaining Recruits, Class Predictions

John Raoux/Associated Press

Like a majority of top FBS programs, the Michigan Wolverines have their 2020 recruiting class close to completed before Wednesday's National Signing Day.

The Big Ten East side secured the commitments of 23 players during the early signing period in December, and most of the coaching staff's focus is on future collections of talent.

There is expected to be little drama on Michigan's front Wednesday, when its class of 2020 is finalized.

The Wolverines are currently in possession of the No. 11 recruiting class, which is second in the Big Ten behind the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Top Remaining Recruits

Gaige Garcia, RB, Southern Columbia HS (Catawissa, Pa.)

Gaige Garcia is a unique commit to the Michigan program, as he also plans to wrestle for the Wolverines.

The three-star running back out of Pennsylvania is the only player left in the recruiting class who is expected to sign with Michigan.

Tight end Nick Patterson is projected to sign elsewhere and quarterback JD Johnson announced he would not continue his career due to injuries.

Although it may be a grind for Garcia to play two sports in college, he told MLive's Ryan Zuke that head coach Jim Harbaugh was open to the idea:

"He said all sports have pretty much evolved, so he's like, 'You know, it's probably a great idea.' Two coaches coming together trying to make it work for an athlete. I mean, a lot of kids in high school play multiple sports, but usually by the time you get to college, you have to pick one. That's what I was going to do as well, and then when he offered the opportunity, I jumped at it. A two-sport athlete at Michigan doesn't sound like a bad idea."

Garcia would be the second running back to commit to the Wolverines in this recruiting cycle, with Maryland native Blake Corum being the other.

Outside of Garcia's final pledge, the Wolverines are not expected to be busy with the class of 2020 Wednesday because they have locked in 23 pledges.

Class Prediction

Final Ranking: No. 11

Because the Wolverines are almost done in the recruiting cycle, it is going to be hard for them to jump over the Oklahoma Sooners into the Top 10.

Oklahoma and Michigan are two of the three top-rated schools without a five-star recruit. The seventh-ranked Auburn Tigers are the other one.

The prized possession of the class of 2020 is wide receiver AJ Henning, who is the No. 101 overall player.

The Illinois native headlines a collection of 14 four-star players and 11 three-star recruits currently committed to the Big Ten East side.

Only four of the signed players came from within the state of Michigan, while a handful are from the Northeast, where the Wolverines have a solid recruiting footprint.

Eight recruits, including Garcia, came to the Wolverines from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Michigan also brought in players from Massachusetts, California, Hawaii and Virginia among others.

Putting together a strong recruiting class, which is second among Big Ten schools, is important for Harbaugh, but now he needs to mold the group into a team that can finally beat Ohio State and try to contend for the College Football Playoff.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.

