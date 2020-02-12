Mel Tucker Reportedly to Be Hired as Michigan State Head Coach

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans have reportedly agreed to hire Mel Tucker as their 17th head coach in program history Tuesday night, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

The Spartans began their coaching search after Mark Dantonio announced he was stepping down as head coach on Feb. 4 in a lengthy letter, saying it was "one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever made here at Michigan State":

Dantonio served as Michigan State's head coach from 2007 to 2019 and went 114-57 overall. The Spartans won six bowls during that span, including the Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl in 2014 and '15, respectively. However, MSU went 7-6 in back-to-back seasons after going 10-3 in the 2017 campaign.

Tucker joins the Spartans after one season with the University of Colorado, where he went 5-7 with victories over No. 25 Nebraska, No 24. Arizona State, Stanford and Washington. The former Wisconsin defensive back started his coaching career as a grad assistant at Michigan State under Nick Saban in 1997 before moving on to stints with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, University of Alabama and University of Georgia.

Michigan State tried to pry him away from Colorado earlier in its coaching search, but Tucker wouldn't budge, tweeting that he had "#UnfinishedBusiness" in Boulder.

According to Feldman, MSU came back with an offer that doubled the coaching salary pool, as well as agreed to invest more in strength and conditioning and doubled Tucker's salary at CU, which was around $2.7 million per year.