Giannis Drops 34 Points as Bucks Beat Zion Williamson, Pelicans 120-108

The NBA's most exciting rookie wasn't enough to match up with the reigning league MVP on Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center.

Giannis Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet to help the Milwaukee Bucks earn a 120-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while Zion Williamson had 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The Greek Freak had his seventh straight double-double with 34 points and 17 rebounds, while Khris Middleton continued his hot streak with 20 points. Milwaukee (43-7) has just two losses since the start of 2020 in 15 games.

The visitors pulled away in this one with a 42-point third quarter, building as much as a 19-point advantage. Though New Orleans closed the gap in the fourth, the squad could never regain the lead.

The Pelicans (20-31) have improved with a healthy Williamson but couldn't compete with the top team in the NBA despite 32 points from Brandon Ingram.

Notable Stats

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, MIL: 34 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists

Khris Middleton, F, MIL: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists

Eric Bledsoe, G, MIL: 16 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

Zion Williamson, F, NO: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Brandon Ingram, F, NO: 32 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

Lonzo Ball, G, NO: 11 points, 14 rebounds

Giannis Easily Outplays Zion

Williamson was off to a strong start to his career, but this game provided a chance to show what he could do against one of the best in the NBA.

It was clear afterward that he is still young.

Antetokounmpo matched up with Williamson several times throughout the game and came out on top on both ends of the court.

The numbers during the game were even worse than the highlights.

Zion was held to 5-of-19 from the field, marking the first time he shot less than 50 percent. He also finished minus-11 on the court.

Williamson did get one play back when he wrestled for the ball in the fourth quarter.

Still, it was clear who won this battle overall. Of course, Antetokounmpo was good against everyone with an efficient 12-of-17 shooting and was completely unstoppable at times.

He finished with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds for the 24th time this season.

The forward started relatively slow with just four points in the first quarter, but he dominated from there to help his team come away with another solid victory.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson Show Off Inside Game

While Williamson has taken away some attention in New Orleans, Ingram again showed why he deserved a spot on the All-Star team.

The forward has improved his outside shot this season, but he was at his best Tuesday when he was attacking the basket.

He made three three-pointers but was 9-of-10 from inside the arc.

It made him extremely difficult to stop, even with the top defensive team in the NBA lining up against him.

Meanwhile, Zion also got his numbers despite his poor efficiency. He showcased his strength near the basket with strong finishes that few could match.

He was also at his best when it mattered most with eight fourth-quarter points.

While the team shot just 28.6 percent from deep, Ingram and Williamson showed why New Orleans should be feared going forward.

What's Next?

The Bucks will return home Thursday for a key Eastern Conference battle against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pelicans will also have Wednesday off before going on the road to face the Chicago Bulls.