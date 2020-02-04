Bayern Munich President Confirms Club Remains Interested in Leroy Sane

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Leroy Sane-to-Bayern Munich rumours have gone quiet for months, but the Bundesliga giants remain keen on eventually signing the Manchester City winger.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer is prepared to wait and see how Sane overcomes the anterior cruciate ligament problem that's kept him out since August:

Sane was injured when City won the 2019 FA Community Shield on penalties against Liverpool. The Germany international hasn't played a single minute since, but Pep Guardiola is confident Sane will return before the end of the campaign.

Guardiola has said the player will need another two weeks to get back up to speed after returning to full training in January, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News.

Sane "moved really well," according to Guardiola, who also said Sane has an offer on the table to extend a contract set to expire in 2021.

Getting Sane back would be a huge boost for City, since the 24-year-old's acceleration, trickery and eye for goal are key assets. Sane's partnership with fellow wide forward Raheem Sterling helped the Citizens win back-to-back Premier League titles, but the attack hasn't been quite as potent with Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva in the lineup more often.

His natural talent is why Bayern have maintained their interest in Sane. Club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told German journalist Manuel Bonke (h/t Alex Smith of the Daily Mirror) he does "not rule out" still being keen on Sane.

Rummenigge also emphasised the need to make City aware of the interest and keep any talks on a friendly basis. Smith noted how then-Bayern manager Niko Kovac angered City last summer when he publicly expressed his confidence about signing Sane, with the Croatian apologising for his remarks soon after.

As well as thawing relations with City, Bayern would also need to find an obvious place in the lineup for Sane. It wouldn't be easy in a squad loaded on the flanks.

Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry has consistently delivered pace, power and goals from wide areas:

Meanwhile, Inter Milan loanee Ivan Perisic has made a positive impression by scoring five goals and providing six assists in all competitions. However, Perisic now faces a spell on the treatment table:

Kingsley Coman is another gifted winger beset by injuries. The Frenchman has been dealing with calf problems and a torn joint capsule this season. Add in 19-year-old Alphonso Davies and Bayern have an enviable contingent of options to play out wide.

Even so, none of these players can match a fit-again Sane's ability to create and score goals, nor his obvious potential to become a world-class star in the next few years.