Derrick Rose and All Contestants Revealed for 2020 NBA Skills Competition

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The field for the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge is loaded with a wide variety of players from around the league trying to showcase their all-around offensive skills.

The obstacle course that includes dribbling, passing and shooting challenges was created as a showcase for point guards, but top players at other positions have joined the fun over the past few years. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum won the event a year ago, while big men Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns have also won since 2016.

Though the Slam Dunk Contest and Three-Point Contest each get more buzz, the skills competition has also become an exciting part of All-Star Weekend.

Schedule

When: Saturday, Feb. 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET (First event of All-Star Saturday Night)

Where: United Center, Chicago

TV: TNT

Participants

Derrick Rose, G, Detroit Pistons

Patrick Beverley, G, Los Angeles Clippers

Bam Adebayo, F, Miami Heat

Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

Domantas Sabonis, F, Indiana Pacers

Spencer Dinwiddie, G, Brooklyn Nets

Khris Middleton, G, Milwaukee Bucks

Preview

This battle has multiple All-Stars looking to show off their skills before competing in their first career All-Star Game on Sunday.

Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis and Pascal Siakam would arguably be more comfortable in a slam dunk contest at their size, but they've each shown this year they can be impact players all over the court.

Adebayo not only averages a double-double (15.8 PPG and 10.4 RPG), but he's also averaging a career-high 4.9 assists per game. Sabonis is also on his way to a career high with 4.6 assists per game to go with his double-double average (18.3 PPG and 12.7 RPG).

Siakam was last year's Most Improved Player and has an argument for the award again with an average of 23.7 points per game, showcasing impressive athleticism for his size while also shooting 36.7 percent from three-point range.

Jayson Tatum is also headed to his first All-Star Game, but he will first try to defend his title in the skills challenge after winning last year.

Patrick Beverley is on the other side of the spectrum as a guard known more for his defense, although he won this event before in 2015 with the Houston Rockets. His experience could make him a real threat to win another title.

Spencer Dinwiddie will be motivated to win after not getting his chance to defend a title last year. He mentioned his disappointment when discussing his All-Star snub this year.

"Look at it like this: I won the Skills Challenge and didn't get invited back," the Brooklyn Nets guard said Friday, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "What does that f--kin' say? Have you ever met a winner of an award not get invited back? Now that s–t is pretty crazy. Folks don't care about me. I'm Spencer. Quit playin'."

He'll get his chance against plenty of other All-Stars, a list that also includes Khris Middleton as he stars for the best team in the NBA.

Still, the real star of the show will likely be Derrick Rose, who some thought should be an All-Star after averaging 18.5 points and 5.8 assists per game with the Detroit Pistons. He won't play on Sunday, but he will get a chance to perform in front of his hometown fans in Chicago.

Rose will be returning to the United Center, where he spent the first seven years of his career, winning an MVP award in 2010-11.

As arguably the top Bulls player since Michael Jordan, the guard should expect a warm reception during this competition.

Adding in the fact he won this event as a rookie in 2009, Rose could be a favorite to win the Skills Challenge.