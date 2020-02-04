Gary Harris Trade Rumors: Nuggets SG 'Very Available' Ahead of 2020 Deadline

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets have made veteran guard Gary Harris "very available" prior to Thursday's trade deadline, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Mannix added the Nuggets have shown interest in New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday, but the Pelicans "are not biting."

As they look to possibly swing a big move in the next few days, Mannix wrote Denver would also put Malik Beasley on the table. He indicated Michael Porter Jr. is effectively untouchable, though.

The Nuggets are 34-16 and third in the Western Conference, but they probably need another piece such as Holiday to become a genuine title contender. What was basically the same team lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round in seven games a season ago.

Not only would Holiday become one of the Nuggets' primary playmakers, he would also provide valuable defending on the perimeter.

Harris is a logical trade candidate. Nikola Jokic is playing at an MVP-type level again, and Jamal Murray just signed a four-year, $169.7 million max extension.

Denver's problem is that yielding a worthwhile return from Harris will be difficult based on his performance this year. He's averaging 10.5 points and shooting 31.0 percent from beyond the arc.

A few years ago, the former Michigan State star appeared to be on the cusp of a breakout. He averaged 17.5 points and hit 39.6 percent of his threes in 2017-18. A leap forward never materialized, and his efficiency has gone in the opposite direction.

Harris missed a stretch of games in January due to a right adductor strain, which could partially explain his poor shooting.

Still, the Nuggets might struggle to put together a trade package that's good enough to land Holiday if Harris is the headline asset in the deal.