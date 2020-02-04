Jurgen Klopp Praises Borussia Dortmund for Emre Can, Erling Haaland Transfers

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed former club Borussia Dortmund for their activity in the January transfer window, believing Emre Can and Erling Haaland can help the side achieve great things.

Klopp spoke to Bild (h/t Goal's James Westwood) about Can's return to Germany and said the former Liverpool midfielder is a perfect fit:

"I am happy for BVB and Emre Can. It's a win-win situation. Emre is just a perfect match for this club.

"BVB got a top lad, a wonderful, versatile footballer with an outstanding attitude.

"I trust them to achieve a lot in the Ruckrunde [second half of the season] with Can and Haaland."

Can joined Dortmund from Juventus on a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy.

The Germany international moved to Turin as a free agent ahead of the 2018-19 campaign and had a solid first season under manager Massimiliano Allegri. His playing time decreased under Maurizio Sarri, however, leading to a split in January.

Per StatsBomb, the 26-year-old did what was asked of him whenever he played:

Sarri preferred the trio of Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur, however, while Blaise Matuidi also sat ahead of Can in the pecking order.

He now has the chance to rebuild his reputation at Dortmund, where he should receive plenty of playing time. He showed his ability to play as a defender in Turin and is expected to slide straight into the starting XI in the 3-4-3 formation Dortmund have used with great success of late.

Haaland has been a smash hit in that system:

The 19-year-old has set the Bundesliga on fire since joining from Red Bull Salzburg, scoring an incredible seven goals in just three appearances, with two coming off the bench.

Haaland has needed almost no time to adapt to his new surroundings, and he believes he's not playing at his best:

The 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign has been one of the tightest in ages with just three points separating first-placed Bayern Munich from fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach. Dortmund are third, tied on points with Monchengladbach, and have won three consecutive matches.