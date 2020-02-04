Lone Voter Who Left Derek Jeter off Hall of Fame Ballot Keeps Vote Private

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter speaks during the Baseball Hall of Fame news conference, Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Jeter and Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker will both join the 2020 Hall of Fame class. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was one vote shy of a unanimous Hall of Fame induction, and the voter who did not check the shortstop's name on his or her ballot elected to keep the decision private.

The Baseball Writers Association of America released 315 public ballots Tuesday, all of which included Jeter. ESPN.com noted the longtime captain was on 396 of 397 ballots as one of two players elected this year, alongside Larry Walker.

That lone non-vote prevented Jeter from joining former teammate Mariano Rivera as the only player to be inducted to the Hall of Fame unanimously.

                    

