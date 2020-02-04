NBA Rumors: Hottest Gossip Ahead of 2020 Trade Deadline

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The NBA trade scene might have been practically nonexistent for the first four-plus months of the season, but talks are beginning to heat up with the deadline just a couple of days away.

Although numerous teams around the league might be trying to navigate salary-cap concerns, the current playoff picture in both conferences suggests there could still be fireworks in the coming days as contenders look to gain an advantage on their competitors.

Consider the Eastern Conference, for example, where the No. 3 through No. 6 seeds are all within four games of one another. There is parity in the Western Conference, as well. Six teams are within five games of each other, and all but two teams (the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors) are capable of making a run for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Such a wide-open landscape in both conferences would seem to suggest any given team might be a player or two away from bettering their playoff picture. Simultaneously, losing franchises might be able to cash in by accruing first-round picks as they build for the future.

Here are some of the latest trade whispers from around the NBA.

Potential Three-Team Deal Involves Clint Capela, Robert Covington

A three-team deal that would have sent Houston Rockets center Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks and Timberwolves swingman Robert Covington to the Rockets was discussed in recent days, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN previously reported the Rockets were hoping to obtain draft picks in exchange for Capela, which they would then flip for a wing player. Covington is reportedly among the players the Rockets have shown interest in to fill this void.

The Hawks seem determined to add a young big to pair with Trae Young and John Collins for the foreseeable future. They previously discussed a deal for Pistons center Andre Drummond, and now it seems they have Capela in their sights.

Capela is under contract through the 2022-23 season at just over $51 million over the course of the next three years, per Spotrac. He is cheaper than other frontcourt options like Kevin Love while also offering more of a guarantee than Drummond, who has a player option for next season.

Houston would be losing their only reliable rim protector and one of the best rebounders in basketball in Capela, but they would also be gaining a three-and-D player who provides a nice system fit in Covington. Additionally, the Rockets might have the other assets necessary to pursue a defensive-minded center.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, stand to gain a number of first-round picks if this deal comes to fruition. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Timberwolves were seeking two firsts in exchange for Covington. Minnesota are desperate to build around franchise center Karl-Anthony Towns, and stockpiling first-rounders would at least give them a chance to infuse the roster with young talent. Or, as O'Connor suggested, perhaps they use those assets to go after Golden State Warriors point guard D'Angelo Russell.

Heat Targeting Andre Iguodala

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have been insistent on finding an adequate trade partner for Iguodala instead of negotiating a buyout. Zach Lowe of ESPN reported as much on Monday while suggesting the Los Angeles Clippers—one of the teams interested in "Iggy"—could offer Maurice Harkless and a first-rounder to "get them in the conversation."

Another suitor emerged as early as Tuesday morning. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Miami Heat are now in talks with the Grizzlies regarding Iguodala.

Iguodala's salary of over $17 million makes things a little tricky for Miami. The Heat would likely have to offer James Johnson plus a filler player (maybe KZ Okpala) and picks if they want to get a deal done on their own, but that might not be adequate for the Grizzles. Johnson has a player option worth over $15 million next year, which he figures to accept, and he will be 34 next February.

As Charania reported, it is possible the Heat might have to consider roping in a third team. In any case, Iguodala is content to wait things out.

David Aldridge of The Athletic reported the 2015 NBA Finals MVP is "prepared to sit out the rest of this season" if the Grizzlies do not trade Iguodala to one of the "agreed-upon teams" by the deadline.

Would Iguodala welcome a move to South Beach? The Heat are just 1 1/2 games back of the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and they could use a rangy wing defender. Derrick Jones has been solid in that role this season, but Iguodala would be an upgrade because of his ability to handle the ball and make plays for his teammates.

Suns in Talks for Luke Kennard

The Phoenix Suns are one of those teams in a tough spot of having to decide whether to make a trade to contend or stand pat. The Suns are five games back of the eighth seed, but they are also just four-and-a-half games up on the Timberwolves for the 14th spot in the Western Conference.

However, Phoenix are looking for creative ways to add a player who could help them both this season and in the next few years. Wojnarowski reported the Suns are in talks with the Detroit Pistons regarding shooting guard Luke Kennard.

Phoenix's 2020 first-rounder might be in play, which should be appealing to the Pistons as they look to cut salary and pick up assets for the future.

Kennard has not played since Dec. 23 due to a knee injury, but he is the kind of player who thrives on spacing and would likely benefit in Phoenix's offensive system. The former Duke star was averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc through his first 28 appearances.

The Suns have a legitimate scoring star in Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton is developing into one of the best bigs in the game. However, the Suns are just 24th in the NBA in three-point percentage. Kennard would give Phoenix a sniper with the ability to spread the floor and make plays in the pick and roll.

