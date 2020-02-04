Rams Rumors: Andrew Whitworth Won't Retire, Wants to Return to LA in 2020

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth reportedly wants to return to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the 38-year-old "will put off retirement for another year" after undergoing ankle surgery and "is feeling great." Rapoport noted Whitworth is a free agent, but there is "confidence" the two sides can work out a deal "without incident."

Whitworth is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection who has been with the Rams the last three seasons after spending the first 11 years of his career on the Cincinnati Bengals.

While there may be some concern he is past his prime, he has been a durable force who appeared in 14 or more games in each of the last 11 seasons.

Rapoport called him the Rams' "best option" at left tackle for the 2020 campaign as they look to bounce back from a 9-7 effort in 2019. They missed the playoffs entirely after representing the NFC in the Super Bowl the previous season but will have some stability up front as they compete against the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West.

Whitworth earned a solid 72.8 grade in 2019 from Pro Football Focus and was a key part of an offensive line that was the best in the league in pass protection, per Football Outsiders.

He will look to replicate that in 2020 in Los Angeles.