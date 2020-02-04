Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Heat 'Have Emerged' as Suitor Before Deadline

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are contenders to challenge for a title in the Eastern Conference this season, and they are reportedly interested in adding a championship-tested veteran prior to Thursday's trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium, Miami has "emerged as a suitor for Andre Iguodala."

Charania suggested there are "several factors" that could come into play before a deal is made, including whether Iguodala—who has indicated he is comfortable sitting out the season—would be willing to play for the Heat, who are far away from his West Coast home.

David Aldridge of The Athletic noted the Memphis Grizzlies and Iguodala "mutually agreed" the swingman wouldn't take the court while the team searched for a trade partner this season, and he is yet to do so even though the Grizzlies are battling for playoff positioning.

Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant weren't exactly subtle about their feelings toward the situation following Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons:

From Miami's perspective, any additions to help it emerge from a tightly contested Eastern Conference would be welcome. It is tied with the Boston Celtics for the No. 3 seed, 1.5 games back of the Toronto Raptors for the No. 2 seed and 3.5 games ahead of the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers.

Pairing Iguodala with Jimmy Butler would give the Heat two wing defenders who can guard multiple positions in crunch time.

While Iguodala is past his prime at 36 years old, he is a two-time All-Defensive selection who won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP in large part because of his defense on LeBron James. It is not difficult to envision a scenario where Butler defends an opponent's best player in the final minutes of a playoff game, while Iguodala takes the No. 2 option.

There is still plenty to work through before that becomes a reality, as Charania noted, but the Heat are at least interested in having discussions.