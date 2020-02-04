Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Plays in Chelsea Friendly amid Achilles Injury Rehab

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reportedly stepped up his return from injury by playing in a behind-closed-doors match on Tuesday.

According to Liam Twomey, Simon Johnson and Dominic Fifield of The Athletic, the 24-year-old was on the field for an hour of the friendly at the Blues' Cobham training complex, with Brentford's B-team as the opposition.

It's said Loftus-Cheek felt "no ill effects" after the match. The England international has not been in action since May, when he ruptured his Achilles in a postseason friendly with the New England Revolution on their artificial turf field.

Per Twomey, "there's still no timeframe for Loftus-Cheek's return to first-team action. They'll use the rest of the February break to continue building his fitness with a view to more development squad appearances."

The injury meant Loftus-Cheek's campaign ended on a sour note, as he was unable to take part in the UEFA Europa League final, in which Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1.

After impressing for England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Loftus-Cheek gradually started to force his way into Maurizio Sarri's team on a more regular basis. The midfielder chipped in with six Premier League goals and four in the Europa League in 2018-19.

Per The Athletic, Loftus-Cheek's recovery has not been straightforward, as he's suffered with a number of setbacks.

Chelsea fans will be keen to see the 6'3" attacker back in action. Per Scouted Football, he's part of an exciting young squad at Stamford Bridge:

Getting into the side will be difficult for Loftus-Cheek, though. This season, new manager Frank Lampard has helped Mason Mount make significant strides in his game, while Willian, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Pedro and Ross Barkley are all fighting for attacking midfielder spots.

Loftus-Cheek can bring something different to the team. His physicality is often difficult for opposition players to handle in the final third, while his versatility means he can be used up front.

While a return to first-team football doesn't appear imminent for Loftus-Cheek, if Lampard can get him back in the squad late in the season, it'll be a huge boost. The Blues are hanging onto fourth place with 41 points after a loss and two draws, with Spurs four points behind for the league's last UEFA Champions League berth.